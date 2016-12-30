Pages Navigation Menu

I hope Amissah-Arthur has left the 170 answers in the handing over notes- Bawumiah jabs – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa


Peace FM Online

I hope Amissah-Arthur has left the 170 answers in the handing over notes- Bawumiah jabs
Myjoyonline.com
The contest between Vice President Kwasi Amissah Arthur and vice president elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over mastery in Ghana's economic management will continue a while longer even after the elections. Dr Bawumia said the famous 170 questions on …
