I Hope Other Governors Can Emulate Fayose – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has admonished other state governors in Nigeria to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in standing up for and protecting the interest of their people.

This he said on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi 111.

The prominent clergy man, who stated this before attending a crusade at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, described Governor Fayose as a great defender of his people and their cause.

Pastor Adeboye also commended Fayose for taking great risks to defend and protect the interests of his people. His words: ”Your Excellency, we thank God for your life, courage, boldness and being willing to take the risk so that your people can be protected and I know you know what I am talking about. “You can be sure that we are praying for you and you will succeed.‎ I hope other governors will stand for their people like you and defend their people and say enough is enough‎.”

Adeboye, who prayed for the restoration of the lost glory of Ekiti, also commended Oba Adejugbe for leading his people in the way of the Lord.

