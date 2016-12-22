I lost N750, 000 to MMM crash – Man who drank insecticide opens up
The young intending groom, Adakole, who drank insecticide over the crash of ponzi scheme, MMM, has opened up on his ordeal. DAILY POST had earlier reported that Adakole, a native of Ai Okpe in Okpokwu LGA of Benue State whose wedding is slated for December 28 had invested N300 thousand into the scheme last month […]
