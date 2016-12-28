I may quit sports – Nigeria’s paralympic gold medallist, Lauretta Onye – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
I may quit sports – Nigeria's paralympic gold medallist, Lauretta Onye
Daily Post Nigeria
Apparently disappointed by the Federal Government's inability to accord a befitting reception to the Paralympians for winning laurels at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, gold medallist, Lauretta Onye, may quit sport. In spite of winning medals and hoisting …
Nigeria is a disgrace – Paralympian gold medalist
