Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Need a Huge Anaconda that Can Shift My Intestines – Woman Openly Declares

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian woman married for over 7 years has complained bitterly about the s3xual incapability of her husband who she regards as a mere ‘sp3rm donor’ due to the small size of his manh00d. See details below;i-need-a-huge-anaconda-that-can-shift-my-intestines-woman-openly-declares-1

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I Need a Huge Anaconda that Can Shift My Intestines – Woman Openly Declares appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.