I never appreciated music until I heard the golden voice of a Vocaloid

Although I didn’t fully understand the impact it would eventually have, it took the crazy technology behind digital singer Hatsune Miku to finally make me appreciate music, after it had barely played any role in my life at all.

The post I never appreciated music until I heard the golden voice of a Vocaloid appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

