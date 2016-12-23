Ghana: Private Sector Will Flourish Under My Govt – President-Elect – AllAfrica.com
|
The Statesman Online
|
Ghana: Private Sector Will Flourish Under My Govt – President-Elect
AllAfrica.com
The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has disclosed that his administration will focus on creating the needed atmosphere for the private sector to flourish. According to him, the incoming government would reduce the cost of doing business, …
