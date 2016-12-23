Pages Navigation Menu

Ghana: Private Sector Will Flourish Under My Govt – President-Elect – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa


The Statesman Online

Ghana: Private Sector Will Flourish Under My Govt – President-Elect
AllAfrica.com
The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has disclosed that his administration will focus on creating the needed atmosphere for the private sector to flourish. According to him, the incoming government would reduce the cost of doing business, …
