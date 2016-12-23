I shall be a unifier – Akufo-Addo – Ghana Business News
|
I shall be a unifier – Akufo-Addo
Ghana Business News
The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday assured the people of Bawku that he would, at all times, advocate strong bond among the citizenry and remain a unifying pillar of the nation. His said his main objective was to get all the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG