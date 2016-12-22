I spent N54.762 billion on roads in Ondo in 8 years – Mimiko
Mr. Mimiko appealed to the people of the state to see the roads as a collective heritage.
The post I spent N54.762 billion on roads in Ondo in 8 years – Mimiko appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG