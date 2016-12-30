I tried to kill myself, ex-world boxing champion says
Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton tried to kill himself when he suffered from depression after quitting the ring, the Briton said on Thursday. Hatton, who won titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, retired in 2012 but had already been struggling with depression, drink and drugs. “I tried to kill myself several times,” the 38-year-old said.
