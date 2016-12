I Want the Truth: Could Blockchain Stop Online News Distortion?

As backlash against fake news continues, CoinDesk’s Bailey Reutzel explores how blockchain solutions could play a role in promoting the truth.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest