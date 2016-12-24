I Was Advised to Stay Away From Enugu Summit – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he did not intentionally avoid attending the recent South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu.

Rather, he said he was advised by some stakeholders from the region not to attend on Thursday as scheduled in view of the closeness of the date to Christmas Day.

Buhari made the clarification in a statement made available to journalists by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shehu said Buhari was told that a presidential visit at this time of the year might be disruptive to Christmas.

The statement read, “The President was presented with a request to attend the Economic and Security Summit by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu. The President happily accepted.

“The visit to Enugu was scheduled for Thursday, December 22, as can be found on the weekly programme.

“After this was done, some other stakeholders from the South-East came and advised him not to go in view of the closeness of the date to Christmas; that given the sensitivity of the period to the people, a presidential visit may come with overexertion and possibly, be disruptive to Christmas.

“In view of this, President Buhari requested that the event be pushed forward to January, 2017. Given his nature, he did not insist. He said if the change of date is not possible, then the event can go on without him. That is what the organisers chose to do.

“The President did not, and he absolutely had no reason to snub anyone.”

