I Was Overthrown and Jailed For Refusing to Devalue the Naira in 1984 – Buhari

Speaking on Friday Night, during the 2016 regimental dinner organized by the presidential brigade of guards, President Muhammadu Buhari has again restated his resolve not to devalue the naira.

He said:

“I have resisted the devaluation of the naira, increase of the petroleum products, among others,” he told the soldiers and officers.

“When I was military head of state, I rejected similar advice by the IMF and World Bank to devalue the naira. I refused and gave my reasons and the next thing I knew I was removed and detained for three and half years.

“As a civilian president, I will do my best and I’m telling you all these because you are part of the leadership of this great country and God willing we will remain great.”