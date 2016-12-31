I was overthrown in 1984 for devaluing the naira – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his resolve not to devalue the naira or increase the price of fuel. He made this known in Abuja on Friday night, during the 2016 regimental dinner organized by the presidential brigade of guards. Buhari also suggested that his refusal to devalue the naira and increase fuel price during his […]
I was overthrown in 1984 for devaluing the naira – Buhari
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG