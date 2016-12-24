I wasn’t expecting AMVCA nomination of ‘Oloibiri’- Rodgers Ofime

By ANOZIE EGOLE

Barely few months after the release of the much talked about blockbuster movie, “Oloibiri”, the movie is already carting away awards.

Recently, it won the Best Integrity film on environment at the just concluded Homevida award, which held in Lagos. And now, the movie has gotten 13 nominations for the 2017 African Magic Viewers Choice award, AMVCA.

In a recent chat with the producer, Rodgers Ofime said that he was not expecting the movie to get any nomination for the forthcoming AMVCA. “I was not expecting the nominations even though we had a good show. Government supported us and we have been able to screen the movie for government officials. That was why we had the former president, General Yakubu Gowon as our guest speaker on the day we premièred the movie in Lagos. I am very happy that we have achieved the purpose of making the movie. If at the end we didn’t not win any, I will still go home very proud of myself. If eventually we win, we will work better on other works”

The post I wasn’t expecting AMVCA nomination of ‘Oloibiri’- Rodgers Ofime appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

