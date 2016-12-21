I went to Shoprite, bought two knives, stabbed my father to death, mother too

Babalola Rotimi Junior, 24, had been remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons for the alleged murder of his father and stabbing his mother into a state of unconsciousness with knives he bought from Shoprite.

Magistrate Bola Folarin-Williams of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court gave the order when the appeared before her on a two-count charge of murder and attempted murder with knives.

The magistrate said the accused should be remanded pending the receipt of legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions(DPPs).

Rotimi’s plea on the first count of murder was, however, not taken as the court lacked the jurisdiction to try such matters.

He, however pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder and was granted a bail of N500,000 with two responsible sureties both of whom must be blood relations.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Cpl. Hafsat Ajibodu, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 4 at about 11. 30 a.m., at No. 11, Ibitayo St., Magodo GRA, Phase 2 in Lagos State.

She alleged that the accused had stabbed his father, Babalola Rotimi, 59, to death with a kitchen knife .

The accused was also alleged to have stabbed his mother, Adijat Babalola, who is presently battling with her life in an undisclosed hospital with another knife.

“My father wanted to use charms to make me rich, I don’t know why he would want to do that to me despite being a practising Muslim.

“My parents would lock me up and send thugs to beat me up, I stabbed them out of frustration and because he would not give me money for my upkeep.

“I went to Shoprite to purchase two knives to defend myself and to gain my freedom because I was always locked up in my room,” Rotimi Junior said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 221 and 222 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, a deportee from Ireland, showed no sign of remorse and claimed his father deserved what he dished to him while in court.

Section 221 prescribes a death sentence for offenders.

The court adjourned the case till Jan. 23, 2017 pending the receipt of legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

