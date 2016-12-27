I Will Kill You With Different S3x Styles, Bobrisky Tells Bae As He Is Splashed With Another N5 Million

Nigerian bleaching king Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky took to his snapchat to disclose that, his bae cannot spend that much on him without him giving his mysterious bae all the s3x he wants. See screenshot below; Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

