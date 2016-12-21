‘I will not step down’ – Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh insists
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh yesterday night addressed the citizens of his country in a state broadcast where he insisted that he will not vacate his sit for Adama Barrow who he lost to in the December 1st presidential election. “I am not a coward. My right cannot be intimidated and violated. This is my position.…
The post ‘I will not step down’ – Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh insists appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG