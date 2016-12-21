‘I will not step down’ – Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh insists

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh yesterday night addressed the citizens of his country in a state broadcast where he insisted that he will not vacate his sit for Adama Barrow who he lost to in the December 1st presidential election. “I am not a coward. My right cannot be intimidated and violated. This is my position.…

