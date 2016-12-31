I will pursue peaceful negotiation with Niger Delta militants in 2017 – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday promised to pursue peaceful measures towards resolving the militancy crisis rocking the Niger Delta region. In a New Year message to Nigerians, Buhari urged militants from the oil rich region to come out and negotiate with his government. Appealing to the Shia community to align themselves with the laws of […]
