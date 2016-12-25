Pages Navigation Menu

I Wish You Good luck In China – Mikel Tells Oscar

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Sports

Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel has paid tribute to his team mate, Oscar following the Brazilian’s transfer to China. The 25-year-old’s move to Shanghai SIPG was confirmed on Friday, ending his four-year stint at Stamford Bridge for a fee of around £60 million. The Brazil midfielder would leave Stamford Bridge when the transfer window opens…

