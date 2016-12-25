I Wish You Good luck In China – Mikel Tells Oscar
Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel has paid tribute to his team mate, Oscar following the Brazilian’s transfer to China. The 25-year-old’s move to Shanghai SIPG was confirmed on Friday, ending his four-year stint at Stamford Bridge for a fee of around £60 million. The Brazil midfielder would leave Stamford Bridge when the transfer window opens…
The post I Wish You Good luck In China – Mikel Tells Oscar appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG