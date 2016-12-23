I Won’t Run For President In 2019 – Jonathan
Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has cleared the air over reports flying around that he would contest for the 2019 presidential election. Jonathan, who contested as incumbent and lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election, according to reports said he has been under immense pressure to return to power in the next general elections. In a statement …
The post I Won’t Run For President In 2019 – Jonathan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG