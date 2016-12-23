Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Won’t Run For President In 2019 – Jonathan

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has cleared the air over reports flying around that he would contest for the 2019 presidential election. Jonathan, who contested as incumbent and lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election, according to reports said he has been under immense pressure to return to power in the next general elections. In a statement …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I Won’t Run For President In 2019 – Jonathan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.