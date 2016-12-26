Pages Navigation Menu

IBB reacts to capture of Sambisa forest by Nigerian troops

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

ibb-and-abdul

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd.), says he is highly delighted on the news of successful operations of gallant military personnel in the Sambisa Forest. A statement by Media Office of the former Head State on Monday said “it is a sign of relief, that the Military has finally smocked out Boko Haram […]

