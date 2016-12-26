IBB reacts to capture of Sambisa forest by Nigerian troops
Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd.), says he is highly delighted on the news of successful operations of gallant military personnel in the Sambisa Forest. A statement by Media Office of the former Head State on Monday said “it is a sign of relief, that the Military has finally smocked out Boko Haram […]
IBB reacts to capture of Sambisa forest by Nigerian troops
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG