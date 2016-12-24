Ibori decides to lie low, re-appraises events

*Kinsmen beg FG, EFCC to forget fresh charges

By Emma Amaize, Godwin Oghre &Perez Brisibe

FORMER Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who regained his freedom, Wednesday, after serving six and half year jail term in London, United Kingdom, on money laundering charges, has decided to keep a low profile in London, despite the loud preparations for his return back home.

Ibori has remained in London since his release, but had been communicating with politicians and friends in Nigeria in the past few days, while some flew to London to rejoice with him.

Also, some leaders of his political family in the state have cut back on the celebrations over his discharge in view of public outrage, while his kinsmen pleaded, yesterday, with the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, not to exhume fresh case against him.

Their call was against the backdrop of unconfirmed report that the federal government was interested in extraditing the former governor and filing fresh charges against him.

An influential member of the Ibori political family told Saturday Vanguard on condition of anonymity: “Ibori knew that many things went wrong and he thinks this is the time for him to reappraise what really happened and do new things, not the kind of things people are saying about him.”

He stated: “Regarding the celebrations, the plan was not, however, to go wild as you people in the media put it, but somehow, you cannot stop happy people from displaying their joy.

Nevertheless, we have decided to go low because of the sensitivity of other Nigerians, who do not know what Ibori means to some of us.”

At Oghara, the former governor’s country home in Ethiope-West local government area, yesterday, Saturday Vanguard learned that some members of the extended Ibori family and well-to-do kinsmen have traveled to London to see Ibori. His secondary school classmate from 1972 – 1975 and political leader in Federal Ward 8, Ethiope –West local government area, Chief Eyaufe Robert and others, who, among others, appealed the federal government to simmer down on the ex-governor, said: “Let peace be still, our illustrious son has served his full jail term in London. We implore the federal government and the anti-graft agency to steer clear and allow him to live his life in peace. He is someone’s father, brother, uncle and well-wisher.

He cannot be tried twice on the same offence. That will negate natural law.”

Chief Robert particularly appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to warmly receive the Delta born ex-governor when he returns to the country, noting: “Nearly all governors in former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime had one form of litigation or the other bordering on corrupt practices, but none suffered the way Chief Ibori, who did so much for his people, the state and the country as whole, had suffered.”

According to him, “Those planning to try him again should stop it. No political leader has suffered the fate that our brother suffered. If Nelson Mandela and Obasanjo can leave prison to be President, Ibori is free to go about his life and even excelled like them. He brought new brand of politics to Delta State and countless people benefited from his wealth of political activities in the state and in the country as whole. This celebration for his return will last for more than seven days on his eventual return.”

Others who shared his opinion also said it would be injustice to try him again after he had served prison term in London.

At Ibori’s residence in Oghara, yesterday, Saturday Vanguard observed that the entrance (main gate) was still locked up with about 10 private security guards keeping vigil.

Two of them, Pa. Udele U. Esiri and Mr Etu Goodluck, who beamed with smile, however, told our reporter that preparations were in progress to give the ex-governor a rousing welcome to his own town and father land.

At the premises of the ex-governor’s eldest brother, Chief Williams Ibori, who holds the title of the Uzi Unugbrogodo of Oghara kingdom, the atmosphere was filled with joy, as several other elders and chiefs of the area that came to rejoice with the family over the release of the foremost resource control agitator from London prison occupying available space.

Chief Williams Ibori told Saturday Vanguard that the community would continue in the mood of festivity until and after the eventual return of Chief Ibori to Nigeria and his Oghara home town, saying, “Our brother has been released and he is now a free man. Our joy knows no bounds.”

Meanwhile, the road leading to the ex-governor’s Otefe Oghara ancestral village is currently receiving surface lift, while people have been engaged in other maintenance works in the village awaiting the revered son.

The post Ibori decides to lie low, re-appraises events appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

