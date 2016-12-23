I have no relationship with Ibori – Dogara – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

I have no relationship with Ibori – Dogara

Dec 23, 2016


I have no relationship with Ibori – Dogara
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said he does not have a close relationship with former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori. Dogara was reacting to Senator Peter Nwabaoshi's claims that Ibori influenced his emergence.
