Ibori is loved – Delta State Government

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

James Ibori_Prison

The Delta State Government says it has no case with former Governor, James Ibori and as such was very happy for his release from the London prison. The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, stated this in Asaba while responding to questions after briefing newsmen on some of the decisions at the last State […]

