Ibori: Stop posting your visits on social media – Uduaghan warns associates

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

James Ibori_Prison

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said that those people to London to visit his predecessor, James Ibori, who has just been released from a six-year term in British prisons, are creating more problems for him. He observed that they had been posting pictures and comments about Ibori on the social media, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

