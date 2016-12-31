Ibrahim Magu Has Not Been Sacked – Presidency
The Presidency has denied reports that Ibrahim Magu has been sacked as the Acting Chairman of the EFCC by President Muhammadu Buhari.
We reported earlier that he was sack on Saturday morning and he had been redeployed to the Nigeria police.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu,said, ” no report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.”See details below;
1. We are reading reports that the @officialEFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has been sacked.
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016
2. No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter.
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016
3. The report of his sack is therefore speculative and preemptive.
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 31, 2016
