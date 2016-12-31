Ibrahim Magu not sacked – EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dismissed reports that its Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has been removed from office. Recall that reports earlier surfaced, saying the Federal Government has redeployed Magu back to the Nigeria Police Force. The report alleged that the redeployment of Magu was to pave way for the new person to […]
