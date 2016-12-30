Ibrahimovic: Cristiano Is Not The Natural Talent De Lima Was

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has no problem picking the best Ronaldo between Cristiano and De lima, he picks the Brazil legend Il Fenomeno.

Real Madrid’s Ronaldo has made a name for himself and has cemented himself among the greats, but according to United forward he doesn’t compare to his Brazilian namesake or Ronaldinho.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has pinpointed the differences between the three legends.

“I think Ronaldo, Il Fenomeno, was the best,” he told ESPN Brasil. “For me, it was an example of what football is. Everything he did something that made you think ‘wow’. The way he dribbled and the way he ran.

“Ronaldo was natural, he was born to be what he was. It was not something he trained to become. This type of player is not made, he is born. He is unique.

“We [Ronaldinho and Ibrahimovic] played together at AC Milan, but he did not live the best days as before, but I loved it when we played and he was running with his hair messed up, dribbling fast and when he wanted to, he made others look like kids around him.

“As for Cristiano Ronaldo, we did not play together. It is different because it is the result of hard training. It is not natural.”

Still in incredible form at 35, Ibrahimovic is far from finished with football and could have a few more years left in him, and even suggested he would consider a move to Brazil.

“Maybe I should go to Brazil, you never know… (Maybe) I’d enjoy my football there.”

The post Ibrahimovic: Cristiano Is Not The Natural Talent De Lima Was appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

