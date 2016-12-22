Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ice Prince and Vanessa Mdee get cozy in new photos

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria’s very own Ice Prince Zamani and Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee are so cute together in these love up photos they shared on instagram. The A-listers initially sparked dating rumors when they were seen showing major PDA at Ice Prince’s ‘Jos To The World’ listening session in South Africa. Though the two never commented on …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ice Prince and Vanessa Mdee get cozy in new photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.