IEBC explores satellite option for poll results
The Star, Kenya
IEBC explores satellite option for poll results
The Star, Kenya
A multisectoral technical team is exploring the possibility of employing satellite technology as an alternative for transmission of election results from far-flung areas which do not have network access. The team, comprising ICT experts from the …
