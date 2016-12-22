IEDPU advocates 25 years jail term for cultists in Kwara

SOCIO-CULTURAL group, Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, IEDPU, yesterday advocated a 25-year jail term for those convicted for cultism and other related offences in Kwara State. National president of the association, Alhaji Abdulhamid Adi, who spoke in Ilorin on Wednesday, said the measure would stem the tide of rising cultism in the state. Nigerian Pilot […]

