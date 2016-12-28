If I were a man, I’d have been a legend — Serena – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
If I were a man, I'd have been a legend — Serena
Vanguard
Serena Williams may not have achieved her goals in 2016, but her expectations is that she should be called a legend in the sport that brought her fame and fortune. She reached three Grand Slam finals, but won only one in the follow-up to a year of such …
Serena Williams: 'If I Were A Man, I Would Have Been Considered The Greatest'
2016 in review: Serena Williams
Serena Williams: 'If I were a man, I would have been considered the greatest a long time ago'
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG