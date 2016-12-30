If you can find your name in this word search, you’re smarter than 92% of the population!

This word search is baffling people on the internet. To complete it, you simply have to find your name.

According to the creator, Try Life, working out the perplexing puzzle puts you in a reputable category.

“Experts say that if you can find your name in this puzzle then you’re in the top 8% and one of the smartest people in the world,” Try Life writes.

The grid contains 143 letters. And, yes, your name is 100 per cent there. It’s actually in the word search three times.

Did you spot it?



If you didn’t, see the answer HERE.

Congratulations if you worked it out!