IG inaugurates panel on re-run elections in Rivers

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the recently constituted joint investigative panel on the Dec. 10 legislative re-run elections in Rivers. The 15-man panel, headed by DCP Damien Okoro, consists of officers of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) with investigative, forensic and technical expertise.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

