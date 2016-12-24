Ighalo laments AFCON miss

Watford forward, Odion Ighalo, has admitted that he is unhappy that Nigeria will not be participating at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

Seven-time champions, Egypt, secured the AFCON ticket from Group G that also paraded Tanzania and Chad, Goal reports.

The ex- Granada striker said the reality of Super Eagles failure will finally hit home when the championship begins on January 14.

“I felt bad – not just me but Nigerians as a whole are not happy,” Goal quoted Ighalo as saying to BBC Sport.

“Seeing teams playing in the Nations Cup and you see yourself at home. You know you’re not going to the Nations Cup and that’s when I am going to feel bad.”

“You know you don’t have to dwell on that. We don’t have to kill ourselves about that.

“We have to work towards the next one and keep pushing. Hopefully we will qualify.”

