Ignoring IMF, World Bank advice got me sacked in 1985 – Buhari – NAIJ.COM

Ignoring IMF, World Bank advice got me sacked in 1985 – Buhari

Ignoring IMF, World Bank advice got me sacked in 1985 – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said his refusal to adhere to an advice from the IMF, World Bank to devalue the Naira and increase prices of fuel and flour, led to the coup against him as military the Head of State in 1985. Buhari reveals why he was …
