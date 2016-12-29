IGP issues relocation order to residents of distressed police building
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has directed residents of distressed police buildings to relocate for their safety. Idris, however, assured that the police would provide financial support for new accommodation to families who had already been served quit notices. He said the payments would be made as soon as funds were received from […]
