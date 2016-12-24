IGP orders raid on flashpoints – The Nation Newspaper
IGP orders raid on flashpoints
The police intensified raids on identified criminal hideouts and flash points nationwide yesterday as preparations heightened for Christmas. The move was part of “elaborate security arrangement and crime prevention strategies'' announced by the force …
