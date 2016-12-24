Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IGP orders raid on flashpoints – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
IGP orders raid on flashpoints
The Nation Newspaper
The police intensified raids on identified criminal hideouts and flash points nationwide yesterday as preparations heightened for Christmas. The move was part of “elaborate security arrangement and crime prevention strategies'' announced by the force …
IG orders 24-hour surveillance of worship centres, crowded areas at ChristmasGuardian
Christmas: IGP orders CPs to beef up securityNAIJ.COM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.