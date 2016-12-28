Pages Navigation Menu

Iheanacho makes Premier league history

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Kelechi Iheanacho’s second half strike for Manchester City in the 3-0 win over Hull City in a Premier League game on December 26 was significant for many reasons. First, it gave City the needed momentum and ‘breathing space’ to finally overpower a plucky Hull City side that looked more than capable of coming back into […]

