Iheanacho scores as Man City moves to second on EPL table

Kelechi Iheanacho on Monday scored his sixth goal of the season for Manchester City as his side beat Hull City 3-0 on Boxing Day.

The week 18 game played at the KCOM Stadium in front of 23,134 spectators saw second half goals from Yaya Toure and Iheanacho.

Hull City’s Curtis Davies scored a late own goal and ManCity’s third to wrap a 3-0 rout for the visitors.

Guardiola’s visitors were far from their free-flowing best en route to their 12th win of the season, but were nevertheless good value for a win that keeps them seven points behind leaders Chelsea.

Yaya Toure’s penalty in the 72nd minute, awarded after Andrew Robertson’s clumsy challenge on Raheem Sterling, set the visitors on their way before Iheanacho added a second from close range in the 78th minute.

Davies conceded an own goal in the dying seconds.

In other matches played today, Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud headed a late winner as the Gunners ended a run of two premier league defeats with victory over a stubborn West Brom to climb back to third.

Giroud was making his first league start of the season and looped in an 86th minute header from a Mesut Ozil cross for his goal.

Until that moment the Gunners had enjoyed nearly 80 per cent possession, but had struggled to find a way past inspired Baggies keeper Ben Foster.

He pulled off a number of key stops, including a double save when he parried an Alex Iwobi shot and blocked the rebound at the feet of Alexis Sanchez.

But Giroud finally broke the deadlock to keep Arsenal nine points behind leaders Chelsea, who beat Bournemouth.

Also, Chelsea moved seven points clear at the top of the table by beating Bournemouth to set a club record of 12 straight premier league wins.

Cesc Fabregas set up Pedro Rodriguez to break the deadlock with a deflected shot that looped into the top corner.

Eden Hazard capped an impressive display by making it 2-0 from the spot after he was brought down by Simon Francis.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses also put up a good performance for Chelsea as he came close to adding his name on the score sheet on several occasions.

Chelsea added a third goal deep in injury time when Pedro’s shot hit Steve Cook and the ball span over the line.

Bournemouth’s best chance saw substitute Benik Afobe denied by Thibaut Courtois but the Cherries ended up well beaten.

Chelsea were missing two key components of their recent run, with striker Diego Costa and midfielder N’Golo Kante both suspended, but it made little difference.

Liverpool can reduce Chelsea’s lead to six points if they beat Stoke on Tuesday.

Iheanacho scores as Man City moves to second on EPL table appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

