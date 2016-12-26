Pages Navigation Menu

Iheanacho scores as ManCity moves to second on EPL table

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Kelechi Iheanacho on Monday scored his sixth goal of the season for Manchester City as his side beat Hull City 3-0 on Boxing Day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week 18 game played at the KCOM Stadium in front of 23,134 spectators saw second half goals from Yaya Toure and Iheanacho. Hull City’s Curtis Davies scored a late own goal and ManCity’s third to wrap a 3-0 rout for the visitors.

