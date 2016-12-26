Iheanacho scores as ManCity moves to second on EPL table

Kelechi Iheanacho on Monday scored his sixth goal of the season for Manchester City as his side beat Hull City 3-0 on Boxing Day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week 18 game played at the KCOM Stadium in front of 23,134 spectators saw second half goals from Yaya Toure and Iheanacho. Hull City’s Curtis Davies scored a late own goal and ManCity’s third to wrap a 3-0 rout for the visitors.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

