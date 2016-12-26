Iheanacho scores as ManCity moves to second on EPL table
Kelechi Iheanacho on Monday scored his sixth goal of the season for Manchester City as his side beat Hull City 3-0 on Boxing Day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week 18 game played at the KCOM Stadium in front of 23,134 spectators saw second half goals from Yaya Toure and Iheanacho. Hull City’s Curtis Davies scored a late own goal and ManCity’s third to wrap a 3-0 rout for the visitors.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
