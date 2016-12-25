Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iheanacho sues Manchester lawyers – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Iheanacho sues Manchester lawyers
Vanguard
Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has dragged two lawyers in the Manchester area to court over image rights. Iheanacho, claimed that he was lured into signing over rights to his name to area attorneys Robert Zanicky, of Drums, and Raymond …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.