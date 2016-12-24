Pages Navigation Menu

IK Ogbonna seals $20000 deal with Dorco – Guardian

Guardian

IK Ogbonna seals $20000 deal with Dorco
Nollywood actor, producer and model, IK Ogbonna has joined American Rapper Bow Wow and Hollywood Actress, Christina Milian as brand ambassadors for Dorco shaving stick. The actor was unveiled on Monday, December, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, as the …

