IK Ogbonna seals $20000 deal with Dorco – Guardian
|
Guardian
|
IK Ogbonna seals $20000 deal with Dorco
Guardian
Nollywood actor, producer and model, IK Ogbonna has joined American Rapper Bow Wow and Hollywood Actress, Christina Milian as brand ambassadors for Dorco shaving stick. The actor was unveiled on Monday, December, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos, as the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG