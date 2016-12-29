Ikeja Rotary visits LASUTH, donates medical equipment, gifts

To brighten up the Yuletide for patients and management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Rotary Club of Ikeja has donated medical equipment and gifts to patients as part of its activities to mark its 44th anniversary.

Speaking at the event, which brought together top management staff of the hospital, representatives of the state commissioner for health, past presidents of the club as well as members, the president, Mrs. Olaitan Ojuroye, said the visit was to felicitate with the patients and the hospital management team on Christmas day.

She expressed satisfaction that Rotary has been able to maintain sound relationship with the hospital over the years and hopes that the relationship will continue to grow in leaps and bounds. According to her, the visit and donation was also in keeping up with the mandate of Rotary, which is to bring joy, show care and build up humanity and make communities around a better place to live in.

The Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. David Oke, who could not hide his words of appreciations, described the contributions of the club to the hospital as unprecedented, noting that it has helped in uplifting the patients and improving equipment capacity of the hospital.

Representative of the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Femi Taiwo, thanked members of the club for partnering with hospital in the past 44 years. She observed that the interventions of the club have greatly changed the plight of the needy and the poor across the country.

Some of the items donated included 100 bedspreads, seven ward screens, eight sphygs, two nebulizers and 150 children gifts. Others were 395 gift items for adults, six packs of juice, cartons of milo, and one carton of peak milk.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

