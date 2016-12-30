Pages Navigation Menu

Ikeme extends Wolves contract – The Punch

Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has extended his stay with English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers until 2019. The club announced the deal on their website after Ikeme signed the extension. Ikeme's current deal expires at the …
