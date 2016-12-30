Ikeme extends Wolves contract – The Punch
The Punch
Ikeme extends Wolves contract
The Punch
Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has extended his stay with English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers until 2019. The club announced the deal on their website after Ikeme signed the extension. Ikeme's current deal expires at the …
Ikeme targets 2018 World Cup, EPL
