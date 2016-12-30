Ikeme targets 2018 World Cup, EPL

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has said his main targets are to qualify for the 2018 World Cup with Nigeria as well as get Wolverhampton Wanderers to play in the English Premier League (EPL).

Ikeme this week extended his two and half-year contract with the Wolves.

“My ambition is to play Premier League football with Wolves and that is what I am working towards,” africanFootball.com quoted Ikeme as saying on Wolves official website

“And with Nigeria as well, I want to get to the World Cup in 2018.

“Those are my main long-term aspirations.

“But for me now the focus is on this season and pushing on.

“I am still only 30 and have a lot more I want to achieve.

“When the club was promoted last time from the Championship I didn’t really play that many games and then I didn’t play when we got there (Premier League).”

