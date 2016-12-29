I’ll not celebrate Christmas when many families are starving- Winning Jah

By Iyabo Aina

While many music acts had a swell time during the Yuletide, enjoying themselves and bringing happiness to many homes,one act indeed stayed away, insisting that he would not be part of the celebration. And that music act is fast rising reggae star, Kingsley Eno Osagie popularly known as Winning Jah.

Winning Jah explained that he decided to ignore the celebration because “millions of families in Africa, precisely Nigeria are passing through hardship.”

“ Some couldn’t afford a bag of rice, too many homeless Children in Africa, disables without proper care, social difference and discrimination of race, sex and religion provoked my mood of not celebrating Christmas this year,’’he added.

The fast rising reggae star, who recently led a campaign against the arrest and imprisonment of marijuana smokers in the country,believed that it does not make sense to him, that while some people are celebrating, others not.

He urged the government to help eradicate poverty in the society, adding that his song titled “Homeless World” is packaged to bring hope to all humans.

Winning Jah, is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, born in Kano state and raised in Edo -State, Nigeria. He started his musical career playing percussions in the Edo state King’s Palace, Cultural centres, leading all traditional events organised by his mother with artists such as Kizito, Molar, Chief Priest Osevbengie Ebohon. He founded his record Label, Enorecords in 2003, releasing ” Amour Imposibile” starring Ebere Chi, under the outfit Winning Jah became a protégé of Enorecords after collaborating with Naxis DG on his song “To Whom It may Concern”. In June 2015, and released his Studio debut Album “Nouveau Business” in 2016

