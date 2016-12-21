“I’ll Sign A Contract Extension” – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho must be enjoying life at Old Trafford, as the Portuguese manager has revealed he will sign a new contract at the club, despite admitting the money in China is attractive.

The former Chelsea manager replaced Louis van Gaal at the club and despite a mixed start to the season, they sit sixth on the log.

Mourinho admits to loving life at United and says he is too young to consider leaving Old Trafford for China.

Asked if the club have offered him a new contract, Mourinho said: “They didn’t! And I’m not expecting them to do that, because they gave me a three-year contract.

“They are being super supportive with me, and always gave me the feeling that three years is not the time I am going to stay here, I always had the feeling that I am going to stay for more time.

“They know that I’m loving it, at every level, I’m loving my job at Manchester United, and they know that if one day they bring the contract, I will sign it, I don’t even need my advisers, I’ll sign because I am loving it.

“China money is attractive for everyone, but I love my football at the highest level more. Too young, 53, too young, too many years of football to go to a place like China.

“I want to stay in the most difficult place to win, so I’m in the right place.”

The post “I’ll Sign A Contract Extension” – Mourinho appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

