Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m celebrating Xmas without my wife, son –IK Ogbonna – Nigeria Today

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I'm celebrating Xmas without my wife, son –IK Ogbonna
Nigeria Today
Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, is full of excitement and smile to the bank. This is coming after he got a multi-million naira endorsement deal with Dorco shaving sticks. But sadly, he won't be spending the festive period with his wife and son. In
IK Ogbonna seals $20000 deal with DorcoGuardian

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.