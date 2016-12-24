I’m celebrating Xmas without my wife, son –IK Ogbonna – Nigeria Today
|
Guardian
|
I'm celebrating Xmas without my wife, son –IK Ogbonna
Nigeria Today
Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, is full of excitement and smile to the bank. This is coming after he got a multi-million naira endorsement deal with Dorco shaving sticks. But sadly, he won't be spending the festive period with his wife and son. In …
IK Ogbonna seals $20000 deal with Dorco
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG